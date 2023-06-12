✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Abia lawmaker rallies support for Gov Otti

The House of Representatives member-elect for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency of Abia state, Ibe Okwara Osonwa, has...

The House of Representatives member-elect for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency of Abia state, Ibe Okwara Osonwa, has promised to deliver dividends of democracy to his constituents.

Osonwa, in a chat with newsmen in Abuja, ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, reaffirmed his commitment to improving the lives of his constituents through quality representation and equitable distribution of dividends of democracy.

Osonwa, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), also called on Abia residents irrespective of their religious, political and cultural affiliations to support Governor Alex Otti’s administration to deliver on its campaign promises.

He said: “We must rally round the governor, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, and his Deputy, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu to turn the fortunes of Abia around.”

 

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: