Abia lawmaker rallies support for Gov Otti

The House of Representatives member-elect for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency of Abia state, Ibe Okwara Osonwa, has promised to deliver dividends of democracy to his constituents.

Osonwa, in a chat with newsmen in Abuja, ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, reaffirmed his commitment to improving the lives of his constituents through quality representation and equitable distribution of dividends of democracy.

Osonwa, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), also called on Abia residents irrespective of their religious, political and cultural affiliations to support Governor Alex Otti’s administration to deliver on its campaign promises.

He said: “We must rally round the governor, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, and his Deputy, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu to turn the fortunes of Abia around.”

