BREAKING: INEC Declares Tinubu President-elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) President-elect.

Prof Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the commission, pronounced Tinubu President-elect at exactly 4:10am on Wednesday.

He said Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 6,984,520 votes while Peter Obi of Labour Party secured 6,101,533, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigerian Peoples Party trailed with 1,496,687.

He said valid votes were 24,025940 and rejected votes were 939,278, while the total votes cast were 24,966218.

Details later…