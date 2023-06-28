Fulani group seeks inclusion in Tinubu’s govt

A Fulani pastoralists’ group, Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to end the exclusion of the…

A Fulani pastoralists’ group, Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to end the exclusion of the pastoralists’ community in the government’s policies and programmes.

The association, in a statement by its national president, Khalil Mohd Bello, Tuesday, appealed to the federal government to make adequate budgetary provisions to develop the livestock subsector in the country.

The group also called on the government to give palliatives to Nigerian herders.

