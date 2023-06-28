NAHCON organises prayer for Nigeria in S/Arabia

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has organised a special prayer for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country. Clerics, under the aegis…

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has organised a special prayer for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Clerics, under the aegis of the Ulama Committee of NAHCON, led Nigerian pilgrims for the prayer session, on Arafat day.

Speaking during the session, the chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, urged Nigerian pilgrims to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The NAHCON’s chairman also asked the pilgrims to support the administration.

He thanked President Tinubu and Vice President Kassim Shettima for their support to the commission during the hajj exercise.

On the shortage of tents and food earlier encountered by the Nigeria’s pilgrims in Muna on Tuesday, the NAHCON’s chairman said the authorities concerned had provided additional 10,000 tents for the pilgrims.

He assured that by Wednesday, “distribution would be effected through the modules agreed with state pilgrim boards, agencies and commissions”.

The pilgrims were later transported to Muzdalifah, and from there, they will move to Jamarat in Mina for the symbolic “stoning of satan.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...