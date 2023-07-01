Fuel subsidy: Students, workers resort to bicycles in Maiduguri

Some weeks ago, there were only few bicycles on the roads in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, but the city began to witness many cyclists…

Some weeks ago, there were only few bicycles on the roads in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, but the city began to witness many cyclists after fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

Today, one can easily notice how pedal pushers, made up of the poor and middle class, are becoming more popular on the city’s roads everyday.

At first, it was a laughing stuff, but as transport fares continue to soar, a large percentage of students, workers and businessmen resorted to it to cut down cost.

Our correspondent was told that the use of bicycles has provided succour to thousands of residents in different ways, even as there are lots of benefits.

It was observed that many automobile owners have parked their vehicles and switched to bicycles to take them from one point to another.

Those who spoke with Daily Trust Saturday noted that in addition to reducing the cost transportation, the use of bicycles was making them healthier.

Imam Kalli Imam, one of the students who ride on bicycles to Ramat Polytechnic on a daily basis said, “It is joyous going to school on a bike. We laugh, yell and exchange pure joy with commuters and fellow students from home down to the school premises.

“It is a feeling I never had, but now, I don’t waste time waiting for a cab. I am always in school on time. I am full of energy and independent. And this has motivated some of my classmates to begin biking; they are enjoying it,” he said.

Jesse Adamu, a National Diploma 2 student of Quantity Surveying at Ramat Polytechnic, said he usually rode his bicycle from the Customs area to the school, a distance of almost four kilometers.

“I don’t have money to pay for hostel fee, and transport fare keeps increasing everyday, so I started using my bicycle to school.

“Students laughed when I first rode into the school, but as time went on, many joined the league. You can see how bicycles are packed all over the school,” he said.

Almustapha Grema, a 100-level student of University of Maiduguri, said biking to school had made him and other higher institution students more humble and improved their mental alertness.

He said, “I am now a changed person. My perception about this world has equally changed. The riding gives us the opportunity to chat and crack jokes with schoolmates and new acquaintances.

“I love the feeling of freedom and independence that bikes provide. It is healthy and improves our level of socialisation in school.”

Apart from students, workers of middle age were also seen riding to their places of work.

However, some parents are opposed to children riding bicycles to school because of the dangers involved in it, especially as some motorists are reckless.

Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, a mother of three, said she would not allow her children to ride bicycles to school because of the attitude of drivers on the road.

“In our time we rode to school, but it is now dangerous. Today, drivers are not friendly towards students, even on zebra crossing, let alone those on bicycles. I feel nervous; that is why I don’t allow them to go on bike,” she said.

A civil servant in the Ministry of Environment, Malam Bulama, said he was encouraged by the benefits of riding a bicycle around town.

“It helps, health-wise. It also saves money. If people continue to embrace cycling, it would reduce emissions that usually pollute the atmosphere, and our roads and the environment would be protected,” he said.

Bicycle sellers, repairers make fortunes

As the use of bicycles spreads across Maiduguri, sellers and repairers have started making fortunes.

Malam Abubakar Mohammed, a repairer and seller of secondhand bicycles at the Monday Market area of the city, said patronage had increased by over 100 per cent.

“Before the fuel subsidy removal, I could spend the whole day without any customer coming for repairs; and many secondhand bicycles filled my shop.

“But less than a week after the announcement, many bicycle owners came and reclaimed them. All the bicycles you see now were brought for repairs. In fact, we are now overwhelmed with buyers and bicycles for repair,” he said.

Bike-for-hire business

Our correspondent also observed that in response to the situation at hand, bike-for-hire business is spreading in the city.

Abba Aminamin, one of the owners of a bike-for-hire business at Ali Kotoko in the Bulabulin ward, said it was a well known community practice but was reinforced recently as a result of demand by residents because of the present transport situation.

Aminamin, who has a few bicycles at his stand, said they charged N100 per hour, but added that the challenges of doing the business were enormous.

“Before now, we only rented bicycles to known faces, but the situation has pressured us to consider outsiders who have guarantors. It has not been easy.

“We are now faced with the issue of theft and vandalism as some people will just disappear with your bicycle. I lost two bicycles to thieves and recovered one at the police station last week, but it was vandalised. It cripples our business,” he said.

At a Bolori bike-for-hire stand, people of different ages were seen picking bicycles to enable them run some errands and engage in visitations.

Babagana Kadir, one of the customers, said he rented a bike whenever he wanted to go to the market and other places in town.

“I rent the bike at N100 per hour, but I will visit places. When you aggregate the distance, one can spend N1,000 to cover that distance. I will ride from here to Gamboru market and Damboa road and some other places,” he said.

On how the business works, the owner of the stand, Modu, said, “Once we trust a customer we will give him the bike without restriction. We charge N100 per hour. So, a customer pays according to the number of hours he spends,” he said.

He also said the business was becoming difficult to sustain due to theft and vandalism.

Riding is beneficial to health – Doctor

Doctor Tijjani Ammani of the Umaru Yar’adua University, Katsina, said riding a bicycle to school, work or business places was a regular exercise, which is good for the health of the rider.

“Riding keeps people physically active by improving brain function and protecting the body from serious diseases, such as obesity, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes and mental illness.

“It is a low-impact exercise that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is also fun, cheap and good for the environment,” he said.

Considering the present situation, many residents of Maiduguri are calling on the state government to consider constructing separate roads for cyclists because there is the need for safety.

“Now that people patronise riding over driving, the number of bicycles in the town will double. So, if the state government is not quick to build safe roads for cyclists, I am afraid that accidents would increase,” Malam Saminu, a former vehicle inspection officer said.

