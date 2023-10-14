Fuel subsidy: 163,582 households receive palliatives

At least, 163,582 households have received food items and other palliatives across the 17 local government areas of Yobe State. The Executive Secretary of the…

At least, 163,582 households have received food items and other palliatives across the 17 local government areas of Yobe State.

The Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), Dr Muhammad Goje, stated this while briefing newsmen in Damaturu, the state capital.

According to him, the agency received the items from the federal and state governments as well as the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

He said persons living with disabilities, vulnerable groups, widows, and orphanages are the most beneficiaries of the palliative’s distribution.

He added that the items are 20kg of rice, maize, pasta, condiments and other non-food items.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...