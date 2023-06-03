Fuel Hike: Bicycle Cheaper, Healthy Means of Transportation, FRSC tells Nigerians

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bayelsa state, has advised Nigerians to readopt the use of bicycle as means of transportation amid the hike…

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bayelsa state, has advised Nigerians to readopt the use of bicycle as means of transportation amid the hike in the pump price of petrol.

Sector Commander of FRSC in Bayelsa, Mr Usman Ibrahim, who gave the advice during the awareness ride to commemorate this year’s World Bicycle Day, said it is cheaper and healthy to human benefit.

Represented by the FRSC Deputy Corps Commander in the state, Oiwoja Alagoa, Mr Ibrahim said it was time to re-adopt the transportation system that assisted human civilisation for ages.

The Sector Commander who later led a team of cyclists comprising officers of the Corps, National Youths Service Corps members (NYSC) and professionals during the awareness ride, explained that countries like Denmark, China, Poland and others use bicycle mostly, as the parts of the body are put to use during bicycle ride and burn energy that would have been stored in the body.

He added that bicycle, apart from being cheaper than vehicles to acquire, it is also cheap to maintain and healthier for physical wellbeing of man and his environment.

He explained that it was due to the overwhelming benefits of the bicycle that the United Nations in 2017 declared June 3 every year as World Bicycle Day.

He said: “Use of bicycle help in preserving atmosphere, it does not emit or pollute the atmosphere, it’s ensure less congestion on the road. Advanced countries have readopted bicycle transportation system as a matter of public health wellbeing and control of greenhouse effects of carbon emissions.

“We want our people to come back to the basics, cycling is good for the body, environment and it is economical to maintain.

“That is why we are raising the awareness again and calling on the Bayelsa State Government to join us in this campaign to revive the culture of using bicycle as a means of transportation,” he said.

A member of the Association of Bicycle Riders, Mr Gift Owe, said cycling helped in the free flow of blood to the heart to aid good function.

He listed other benefits of cycling to include; strengthening of the lungs, muscles because inhaling good air help to improve posture.

He added that cycling helped the stamina in the body, as peddling reduce arthritis in various joints as well as all parts of the body.

