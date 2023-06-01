NEWS EXTRA: Adamawa lawmaker opts for bicycle over Fuel price hike

Chief Whip of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Haruna Jilantikiri, has opted for bicycle in protest of the recent fuel price hike. The…

Chief Whip of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Haruna Jilantikiri, has opted for bicycle in protest of the recent fuel price hike.

The lawmaker, who represents Madagali constituency at the state Assembly, said he decided to dump his car and use bicycle for his daily activities.

Petrol price almost tripled after President Bola Tinubu declared that the subsidy regime had ended.

Hon. Jilantikiri who spoke to newsmen while riding his bicycle, on Thursday, lamented about the current petrol price.

He said he does not think that citizens can afford to drive cars considering the current economic situation .

“We are supposed to park our cars and use bicycles to identify with our electorate because I don’t think they can afford to drive or ride on their motorcycles any longer,” Hon. Jilantikiri, lamented.

The Chief whip appealed to the Federal Government to urgently look into the matter so as to ameliorate the suffering of the masses.

