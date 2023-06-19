Fubara to Wike: Even if you join APC, don’t be far from me

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has urged his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, not to distance himself from him even if he decamps to the ruling…

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has urged his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, not to distance himself from him even if he decamps to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike has been associating with APC Chieftains since he lost out in becoming the Presidential Candidate or Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar had defeated Wike in the PDP Presidential Primary and settled for ex-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate, a position which Wike eyed.

In the buildup to the 2023 elections, Wike and some of his allies pulled out of the campaign of Atiku.

President Bola Tinubu later acknowledged the support of Wike in the elections, saying he could not have won without him.

Wike has been seen at the Aso Villa several times with some APC members since Tinubu took over the reins of government.

This has fuelled speculation that Wike was planning to join APC, but the former governor denied this.

At the end of a meeting he had with the President earlier this month, Wike was asked if his defection to APC was on the agenda for the meeting and he said: “No. No plans. Nothing like that in the offing. We are Nigerians and we have come to give the president support. That is what is required. There is no big deal about that.”

But speaking in Rivers at a thanksgiving reception for Wike, Fubara said: “While we are seeing sign that it’s like you want to go over to the other side with everybody wishing that, please don’t be too far from me because I know that the sharks, the tigers are really around looking for what to hurt.

“So, being around would continue to guide and put my head straight for the purpose of this state.”

