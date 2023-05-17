FRSC to probe officers caught on video assaulting motorist

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recalled its patrol team officer captured on video dehumanizing a motorist, who had confronted them for allegedly damaging…

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recalled its patrol team officer captured on video dehumanizing a motorist, who had confronted them for allegedly damaging his car’s windscreen in Osun State.

In the video that went viral on social media on Tuesday, an FRSC officer is seen hitting the shocked victim who is heard crying and repeatedly saying, “you slapped me.”

The name of the officer is shown as M.J Oni.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, Bisi Kazeem, the corps’ Public Education Officer, said the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Ali Biu, had directed the immediate recall of the patrol team that was captured on camera “behaving in a manner, tantamount to incivility” against a member of the public within Egbeda Unit Command general operational area.

Kazeem described the act as captured on camera as a “complete contravention of the Federal Road Safety Corps’ standard operating procedures for officers on patrol operations.”

The statement added: “In that regard, the Corps Marshal has directed the Corps Intelligence Office as well as the Corps Provost Office to commence with immediate effect, a full and comprehensive investigation into the entire circumstances that propelled the officer into the uncivil act and make necessary recommendations for swift administrative action.

“He stated that FRSC is an ISO certified organization that does not condone indiscipline or compromise standards when it comes to rendering service to the public. As such all necessary disciplinary actions recommended will be administered appropriately.”