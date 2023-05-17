Fresh suit filed against Tinubu’s inauguration

A civil society organization has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the planned inauguration of Bola Tinubu as President of the Federal…

A civil society organization has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the planned inauguration of Bola Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Incorporated Trustees of Advocacy for Societal Rights Advancement and Development Initiative, (ASRADI) in the suit FHC/ABJ/CS/669/2023, which was brought on Tuesday, are contending that Tinubu lied on oath by his non-disclosure of his status over his possession of a Guinean passport.

ASRADI added that while filling his Form EC9 to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification to contest the office, the President-elect lied on oath by failing to disclose the information.

Meanwhile, ASRADI has filed an affidavit of urgency requesting the court to expedite the hearing before the planned inauguration ceremony.

No date has been fixed for the hearing.

The development comes after some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

The residents represented by Anyaegbunam Ubaka Okoye, David Aondover Adzer, Jeffrey Oheobeh Ucheh, Osang Paul and Chibuke Nwachukwu, sought a court order to restrain the Chief Justice of Nigeria and any judicial officer and/or any authority or persons from swearing in any candidate in the February 25 presidential election as president or vice president.

They said this is to judicially determine with finality in accordance with the provisions of Section 134(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution that such candidate fulfilled the requirements of the constitution.