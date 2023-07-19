FRSC to appeal court ruling restricting its operations to federal roads

The Federal Road Safety Corps Tuesday vowed to appeal the ruling of the Court of Appeal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, which restricted its operations…

The Federal Road Safety Corps Tuesday vowed to appeal the ruling of the Court of Appeal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, which restricted its operations to only federal roads.

In a statement signed by the Corps Public Enlightenment Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the Corp Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, said the Corps would also seek a stay of execution.

Biu said the Corps was yet to obtain a certified true copy of the judgement and would appeal to the higher court as soon as it gets the copy.

He said the implication of the judgement was that FRSC personnel would not be able to attend or rescue crash victims on roads other than federal roads.

