Flood, banditry displace 6,000 in Niger

Deputy governor, Niger State, Yakubu Garba has said over 6,000 people were displaced in the state due to flood and banditry.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja when he visited the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Garba said floods had caused havoc in the state and there was the need for NEMA to assist the state in tackling the issues.

He said, “Niger State has been with the issues of insecurity of which I can’t disclose here. Aside from that, the weather forecast of this year showed adverse consequences of flooding, which we have been witnessing in Niger State.”

He said the state government had sensitised the people in the affected areas to relocate to safer areas so that they won’t be victims of the flood.

The Director-General of NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Habib Ahmed, said the agency was ready to offer humanitarian assistance to states facing crises.

