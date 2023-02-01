Fresh Anambra attack: We lost 729 ballot boxes, 243 voting cubicles – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said furniture and other non-sensitive materials recently delivered in readiness for the 2023 general elections were destroyed in…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said furniture and other non-sensitive materials recently delivered in readiness for the 2023 general elections were destroyed in Wednesday’s attack on its office at Idemili South Local Government Area.

National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said this on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Anambra State, Dr. Queen Elizabeth Agwu, reported that INEC’s office in Idemili South LGA was attacked and set ablaze by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday.

“The building was substantially damaged. All furniture and other items were destroyed, including non-sensitive materials recently delivered in readiness for the 2023 General Election. Among the items lost to the inferno are 729 ballot boxes, 243 voting cubicles, 256 election bags, 11 megaphones, 1 electric power generator and large quantities of indelible ink and liquid gum.

“However, uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) kept in the fireproof cabinet were not affected by the inferno. Similarly, no sensitive materials have been delivered to the LGA office. The destruction appears to have been coordinated as the Nnobi Police Station in the LGA was similarly attacked,” Okoye said.

He assured the people of Idemili South LGA that contingency arrangement would be made to replace the materials and the Presidential and National Assembly elections will proceed on 25th February 2023 as scheduled, to be followed two weeks later by the state house of assembly election.