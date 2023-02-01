Police station, INEC office bombed in Anambra

Gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday killed a 16-year-old boy when they attacked a police station and residential buildings inside the station in Nnobi,…

Gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday killed a 16-year-old boy when they attacked a police station and residential buildings inside the station in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The gunmen also reportedly gun wounds in a 15-year-old girl.

The gunmen were also said to have bombed Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) office in Ojoto in the same LGA.

The murdered boy was a relative of a serving policeman in the station.

A source said the hoodlums bombed the commission’s headquarters in the area, using improvised explosive devise (IED).

The source said the injured girl had been taken to a hospital.

The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said the attack occured at about 1:45 am on Wednesday.

According to him, the attackers came in large number in four Toyota Sienna vehicles.

He said in a statement that the command has made heavy deployment of security personnel around the state to forestall further attacks in other places.

He said, “Anambra State Police Command today 1/2/2023 has reinforced security deployment in the state, following an attack on the INEC office in idemili south, Ojoto and Nnobi Police Station.

“The hoodlums came in their numbers by 1:45 am today 1/2/2023, with four unmarked Sienna vehicles, armed with IEDs, Petrol bombs and other explosives.

“They invaded the INEC office, the police station and the residential building in the station. Unfortunately, one boy aged 16 years, a relative of a serving policeman in the station was murdered by the armed men, while the other, a female aged 15 years old sustained a gunshot injury. She has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.”

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of INEC in Anambra State, Dr Kingsley Agu, did not pick up his calls or respond to a text message sent to his mobile on the attack.