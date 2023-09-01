Frequent changes in tertiary institutions leadership affecting interventions — TETFUND

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has expressed displeasure with frequent changes in the leadership and desk officers in charge of fund’s intervention in some…

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has expressed displeasure with frequent changes in the leadership and desk officers in charge of fund’s intervention in some benefiting institutions, noting that this is adversely affecting and frustrating the effectiveness of its interventions.

The Executive Secretary of the Fund, Sonny Echono, who raised the concern during a two-day engagement with heads of tertiary institutions and their desk officers in Kano, on Thursday, said the frequent changes resulted mostly in the inability of the new officers to understand the responsibility of interfacing with the Fund on the various intervention programmes, which invariably hampered the progress of the interventions.

Echono, represented by Arc. Erivo Inene, Director, Strategic Planning Development, explained the urgent need to listen to the problems facing beneficiaries with a view to resolving such issues as part of objectives behind the interactive engagement.

He revealed that the Fund’s guidelines have recently been updated and shall be made available to all the institutions soonest.

