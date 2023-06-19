Free open heart surgery patients discharged in Kano hospital

The management of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano (AKTH) has said patients of the recently conducted free open-heart surgery have been discharged. This was…

The management of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano (AKTH) has said patients of the recently conducted free open-heart surgery have been discharged.

This was announced by the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Professor Abdurrahman Abba, in a statement signed by AKTH’s Deputy Director Information/ Public Relations Unit, Hauwa Muhd Abdullahi.

She said some of the patients were discharged on Sunday while others would be discharged within the week as they had fully recovered and fit for discharge.

The statement described the surgery as very successful at 99 per cent success because out of ten patients that had undergone the surgery only one died.

“We thank Almighty God for the huge success, the international non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the Muslims World Health League and the Salman Centre for Humanitarian Services, Saudi Arabia as well as the new governor of Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf for supporting the patients,” the statement quoted the CMD as said.

The statement added that many of the patients that underwent the free surgery could not afford the millions of naira and the logistics the surgery required, stressing that some of the equipment used by the NGOs to conduct the surgery in AKTH were donated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Nigerian Agip Exploration during the year.

