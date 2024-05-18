✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Free 80m cookstoves for households as FG endorses clean energy initiative

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Council on Climate Change has officially endorsed an initiative to address global climate crisis, environmental challenges and…

    By Dotun Omisakin, Lagos 

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Council on Climate Change has officially endorsed an initiative to address global climate crisis, environmental challenges and improving livelihoods across the nation.

Under the auspices of Greenpath Africa Limited, in collaboration with strategic partners, an ambitious Article 6.4 Project has been launched to distribute 80 million clean cookstoves free of charge to households throughout Nigeria.

This initiative, the largest single clean cooking systems project in the world, marks a significant step forward in combating the adverse health and environmental impacts associated with traditional cooking methods, such as indoor air pollution and deforestation.

The provision of clean cookstoves is set to transform the lives of millions of Nigerians, particularly women and children, who are disproportionately affected by the harmful effects of traditional cooking practices.

The adoption of clean and efficient cookstoves by households will lead to improved indoor air quality, reduce respiratory illnesses, and largely contribute to mitigating climate change through lower carbon emissions.

President and CEO of the company, Dr Olawale Akinwumi, and the Director General of the National Council on Climate Change, Dr. Salisu Dahiru, recently issued a formal Letter of Endorsement (LoE) for the Improved and Efficient Cooking Energy Solution for Nigeria – a Programmatic Article 6.4 Project.

Dahiru, who is also the Designated National Authority (DNA) and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Focal Point in Nigeria, averred that the project would result in greenhouse gas emission reduction and more importantly lead to sustainable forest development and job creation in Nigeria.

 

