I did the right thing, Tinubu defends subsidy removal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has defended his decision to remove fuel subsidy, saying the right thing was done.

Tinubu had, during his inauguration as President, announced the end of subsidy on petrol.

The Villa’s Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, quoted the President to have said this on Friday at a meeting with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) at Aso Rock.

He described the subsidy as an elephant that could have brought the country to its knees because it is struggling to pay salaries.

The President said Nigeria should not be Father Christmas to nearby countries by providing them subsidized petrol.

“I am grateful that you are paying attention to what I have been doing. You have paid attention to the subsidy removal. Why should we in good heart and sense, feed smugglers and be Father Christmas to neighbouring countries, even though they say not everyday is Christmas?

“The elephant that was going to bring Nigeria to its knees is the subsidy. A country that cannot pay salaries and we say we have potential to encourage ourselves. I think we did the right thing.”

The President, however, said his administration would listen to counsel

“We are all ears. We are ready to listen at any given time. I promise you an open-door policy and that is the way I will go. That open door policy is for you to call me and send to me at any given time any concern that you might have.

“We may not have it right 100 percent of the time but we must get it right 90 percent of the time for this country,” he said.

