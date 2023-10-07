Four killed, 5 injured as Bandits raid Kaduna community

Suspected bandits have invaded Anguwar Dandali in the Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State killing four people and injuring five. Confirming the incident the…

Suspected bandits have invaded Anguwar Dandali in the Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State killing four people and injuring five.

Confirming the incident the village head of the area, Mallam Sunusi Yusuf told our correspondent that the suspected bandits arrived around 10.30 pm on Friday night and started shooting sporadically in the air.

He explained that the bandits had succeeded in shooting 9 people and abducted 5 before the arrival of security operatives who engaged them in a gun duel.

“Out of the nine people shot, 4 instantly died while 5 sustained serious injuries.

“Due to the superior power of the security operatives, the bandits after shooting their victims retracted into the bush abducting 4 other people,” he said.

Those killed by the suspected bandits include; Dahiru Tsalha Wawo, Bashir Salisu, Umar Yahuza and Umar Bako. While those who sustained various degrees of injuries and were hospitalized were; Abubakar Yahuza, Bala Shamaki, Aliyu Ahmed, and Abdullahi Mamuda.

Daily Trust gathered that the four abducted victims were later intercepted by members of the vigilante group at the Jaji area of Igabi Local government Saturday morning and have been reunited with their families.

Funeral prayer for the four victims who lost their lives was conducted and subsequently buried at Hayin dogo, Anguwar Dankali cemetery according to Islamic rite.

Liman Alhaji Musa Tanko, the ward head of the area, said residents have been thrown into panic and serious grief as the spate of attacks has continued to increase within the vicinity.

“Though this is the first time the bandits were invading Anguwar Dandali, however, it is the same with the neighbouring Wusasa and Kuregu areas that have continuously been attacked by the bandits.

“This is becoming so alarming as the activities of the bandits in the vicinity are widening its scope to other parts of the community,” he said.

Tanko called for fervent prayers and a more rigorous security approach to avert recurrence.

When contacted, the acting Police Public Relations Officer at Kaduna State Command, ASP Mansir Hassan pledged to contact the DPO, Dan Magaji and call back but at the time of filing the report, he was unable to call back.

