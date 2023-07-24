Foundations launch campaign against memory loss by old people

The Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), Minna Catholic Diocese, in partnership with the ElderCare Support Initiative, has called on the young generation to…

The two foundations noted this at the launch of a fight against memory loss in aged people through regular medical outreaches and other interventions.

The Coordinator of the JDPC, Rev Fr Bahago Dauda Musa, said the two foundations had engaged health professionals to fight against memory loss among the aged, as well as abuse of elderly people.

He said, “We want to also have a care centre where the elderly and the young can meet once a week to interact. The Catholic Church all over the world would be celebrating the Third World Day for Grandparents and Elderly with the theme: “His Mercy is from Age to Age”.

