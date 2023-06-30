Foundation distributes zakat to widows in Kwara

The Zakat and Sadaqah (Z&S) Foundation in Kwara State has distributed clothes, grinding machines and other empowerment items to widows. Speaking during the distribution exercise,…

The Zakat and Sadaqah (Z&S) Foundation in Kwara State has distributed clothes, grinding machines and other empowerment items to widows.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, the foundation’s Female Coordinator, Hajia Bashirat Abdul-Raheem, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items.

She also advised widows in the country to take advantage of technology and innovations to improve their statuses in society.

She said, “As a widow, you can use technology to market your products and services to improve income.

“Through online platforms, new things can be learnt to improve your knowledge and understanding of Islam and the developments around the world.

“You can connect with more people globally through social media. Don’t feel deprived because of your vulnerable state and the mistreatment by the people.

“But launch yourselves through innovative ideas and creative skills.”

The guest speaker, Ustaz Husayn Sulyman Onitira, urged the widows not to restrict themselves indoors, but use the opportunities provided by technology to change the negative narratives.

The beneficiaries thanked the foundation for the gesture and training, saying the programme was a game-changer in their quest for financial breakthrough.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...