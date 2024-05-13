✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Forum engages workers on child protection in Yobe

yobe

The North East Youth Initiative for Development (NEYIF) has engaged project staff, community gatekeepers, case workers, community volunteers, teachers and mental health and psycho-social support facilitators on child protection and case management in Yobe State. The Executive Director of NEYIF, Comrade Dauda Muhammad Gombe, who addressed the participants at a workshop, said it was organised to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children in the North East.

He said the workshop was a collaboration between NEYIF and UNICEF in a bid to provide Yobe’s communities with resources and knowledge necessary to safeguard children. Comrade Gombe noted that the project came at a critical moment, providing the much-needed platform to strengthen child protection mechanisms within the communities.

While disclosing that the participants were drawn from Damaturu, Geidam, Bade, Tarmuwa and Potiskum LGAs, he said the training would equip them with knowledge and tools to identify and report child abuse, exploitation and neglect.

 

