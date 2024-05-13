Abuja public convenience operators denied sheltering hoodlums

Members of the Public Convenience Maintenance Association, (PCMA), FCT chapter, have faulted a report linking some of its facilities to sheltering hoodlums, describing the story…

Members of the Public Convenience Maintenance Association, (PCMA), FCT chapter, have faulted a report linking some of its facilities to sheltering hoodlums, describing the story as capable of causing disharmony between them, and the general public.

A national daily (Not Daily Trust) reported last Wednesday that two identified public conveniences, one in the city centre and another on the outskirts, have been sheltering hoodlums who sleep on their floors, and pay for the services, in the morning.

Reacting to the publication, PCMA Secretary in the FCT, Malam Usman Umar, in a release shared with City & Crime during the weekend, described the report as biased and unbalanced.

He challenged anyone with such findings, to first contact the association.

The PCMA commended the leadership style of the FCT Minister Bar. Nyesom Wike, and his counterpart, Dr. Mariya Mahmud and pledged to continue collaborating with stakeholders in the sector such as the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), as well as the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) for better output.

The association also commended the security agencies in their efforts to secure the lives of the FCT residents while reiterating its commitment to collaborate with governments at all levels in eradicating the open defecation menace by the year 2025.