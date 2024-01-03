✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Sports

Former Golden Eaglets Coach, Sebastine Brodericks, dies at 85

A former Head Coach of Nigeria`s U-17 male national team, the Golden Eaglets, Sebastine Brodericks, has died. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that…

sebastine brodericks imasuen
Former Golden Eaglets Coach, Sebastine Brodericks

A former Head Coach of Nigeria`s U-17 male national team, the Golden Eaglets, Sebastine Brodericks, has died.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Brodericks died in the early hours of Wednesday according to his wife after battling with illness for one year.

He was the nation’s Coach when Nigeria won the maiden FIFA/Kodak U-16 World Cup in China in 1985 and a Silver medal in 1987 in Canada.

He headed a three-man crew that included Bala Shamaki and Christian Chukwu when the Nigerian team shocked the world in China in 1985.

Beyond his achievements with the Golden Eaglets, Brodericks enjoyed a distinguished career both as a player and coach.

He represented Nigeria at the 1968 Mexico Olympics. (NAN)

Learn Google Ads System: How To Get 50-100 New Real Estate Leads Every Single Month Using This Google Ads Traffic System
Click here to learn more.

Relocate to Canada!! Get Lifetime Access To The Most Comprehensive Step By Step Guide On How To Relocate To Canada As a Permanent Resident Skilled Worker……Without Wasting a Kobo on Agent!
Click here to learn more.

How to Start a Career in Digital Marketing as a Graduates in 6 weeks and Earn a Professional Certificate
Click here to learn more.

WHATSAPP MARKETING: Unlock The 3-Step Formula To Turning Your WhatsApp™ Into A Cash Generating Machine Even Without A Product of Your Own.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories