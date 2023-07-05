Food inflation: S/East, S/South record highest price surge in May

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has stated that the South East and South South recorded the highest increase in food prices in May. In…

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has stated that the South East and South South recorded the highest increase in food prices in May.

In a report published yesterday, it stated that the selected price watch for May showed that the average price of 1kg of beef, boneless, stood at N2,520, a 24.19 per cent rise in price on a year-on-year basis, from N2,029 recorded in May 2022 while it rose by 1.00 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N2,495.69 in April 2023.

Similarly, the report stated that the average price of 1kg of tomato increased by 17.68 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N423 in 2022 to N498 in May 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the average price of this item increased by 2.73 per cent in May 2023. The average price of 1kg of local rice (sold loose) rose by 24.06 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N447 in May 2022 to N555 in May 2023. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.54 per cent from N546 in April 2023.”

For 1kg of onion bulb, it rose by 17.12 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N387 in May 2022 to N453 in May 2023, and on a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 2.83 per cent.

“The average price of 1kg of yam tuber rose by 22.84 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N372 in May 2022 to N457 in May 2023. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.83 per cent from N444 in April 2023.”

On state analysis, it noted that the highest average price of 1kg of beef was recorded in Imo State with N3,475 while the lowest was recorded in Kogi State with N1,790.

“The highest average price of 1kg of tomato was recorded in Edo with N957, while the lowest was recorded in Kogi with N215.

“In terms of the average price of 1kg of rice local (sold loose), Ondo recorded the highest price with N724, while Jigawa recorded the least with N369. Cross River recorded the highest average price of 1kg of onion bulb with N960, while the lowest was reported in Katsina with N334.

“The highest average price of 1kg of yam tuber was recorded in Akwa Ibom with N924, while the lowest was recorded in Benue with N214.”

An analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg of beef was highest in the South East with N3,278, followed by the South South with N2,699, while the North Central recorded the lowest with N2,131.

“The average price of 1kg of tomato was highest in the South South and South East with N866.36 and N665 respectively, while the lowest was recorded in the North East with N276.

“The South South recorded the highest average price of 1kg of rice local (sold loose) with N654, followed by the South West with N619, while the lowest was recorded in the North West with N477.

“The average price of 1kg of onion bulb was highest in the South South with N687, followed by the South East with N649, while the North East recorded the lowest with N261.

“The South West recorded the highest average price of 1kg of yam tuber with N632, followed by the South East with N600, while the North East recorded the least with N229.

