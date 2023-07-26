Foiled attack on Atiku: APC asks DSS to investigate PDP’s claims

The All Progressives Congress Tuesday asked the Department of State Service and other security agencies to investigate the allegations by leaders of the Peoples Democratic…

The All Progressives Congress Tuesday asked the Department of State Service and other security agencies to investigate the allegations by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party that it (APC) sponsored terrorists to attack former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists were reportedly arrested by the police for planning to attack the residence of Atiku, the candidate of the PDP in the February 25 presidential election.

In a statement Tuesday, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the PDP’s allegations were false and lacked substance.

The APC said, “It’s downright irresponsible for the PDP to continuously politicise serious matters of security and national importance for its vain and macabre humor. As an age-old Party, this ceaseless display of egregious incivility in the conduct of its affairs is disgraceful and sad.

“Acts of terror or involvement in a terrorist plot are heinous crimes under the law and the PDP cannot continue to bandy allegations around without justification.

“Atiku Abubakar is a citizen of Nigeria and deserves the fullest protection of the law. Our law enforcement authorities must protect and investigate any threat to his person, family or assets and prosecute offenders.

“However, Atiku Abubakar’s PDP cannot continue to peddle criminal blackmail and wicked falsehoods in the name of opposition politics, unrestrained and without accountability.

“We call on the Police, Department of State Services and other relevant security services to investigate the PDP’s wild and bogus allegations, invite the PDP’s leadership to substantiate these claims and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

