FMC Keffi issues 2 weeks ultimatum for 9 unclaimed corpses

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi has issued two weeks’ ultimatum for the claiming of nine corpses left lying in its mortuary or be left with no option than giving the corpses mass burial.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Public Relations Officer of the medical centre, Esther Bature.

Bature said, “The decision by the management of the medical centre to issue the deadline is due to the fact that some of the corpses were brought in 2021 and others in 2022, thereby exceeding the time limit of six months permitted by law.”

According to her, members of the public who lost their loved ones during the stated period indicated should visit the hospital’s morgue for possible identification and claim.

She, however, reiterated that at expiration of the two weeks deadline starting from Friday, September 22, the medical centre will be left with no option than to give the 9 corpses a mass burial.

