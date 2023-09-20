FG Palliative: Nasarawa IDPs lament neglect, appeal to govt for inclusion

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Keana Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State have blamed the state government for neglecting them in the Federal Government…

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Keana Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State have blamed the state government for neglecting them in the Federal Government palliative distribution and called for inclusion.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Dannis Utsa, Chairman, United Farmers’ Association of Kadarko community of Keana LGA and obtained by Daily Trust in Lafia, the state capital, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the association chairman stated that they are already vulnerable and the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy have made their case deteriorate daily.

The chairman of the association, however, narrated that farmers from Ayua, Upuur, Ngur, Kpelev, Bature, Antsa, Kwara, Adootu communities of Keana LGA had been living in an IDP camp since their villages were attacked and destroyed.

Mr Utsa further appealed to the state government to beef up security in their communities and return them to enable farmers to take care of their families.

The statement which reads in part states, “We are appealing to the state government to rebuild our destroyed houses and provide them with basic amenities.”

He also said that the IDP camp in the Kadarko area was taken over by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and appealed that they should be giving it back as a temporary shelter before their communities are rebuilt.

