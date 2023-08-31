Flooding: Yobe begins evacuation of communities

The Yobe State government has expressed its commitment to review its modalities by evacuating residents of vulnerable communities to safer places to avoid loss of…

The Yobe State government has expressed its commitment to review its modalities by evacuating residents of vulnerable communities to safer places to avoid loss of lives and property as a result of flooding.

Executive Secretary of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), Dr Goje Muhammad, stated this during the distribution of food items to 6,800 beneficiaries in Potiskum LGA of the state.

He said the release of the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon had underscored the need for states to immediately evacuate residents from flood-prone communities to safer places.

According to him, the agencies have sensitised the traditional and religious leaders to alert the affected communities at risk, adding that the agency has set to equate all the residents at risk to higher grounds.

He added that as directed by Governor Mai Mala Buni, the agency is well prepared for the impending flood.

He expressed worry that most of the affected communities have already planted their crops, which would also be at risk of flooding, saying the agency has done the profiling to ensure that the casualties are minimised. While distributing the food items, Goje said disbursement of rice and maize to 6,800 persons would go a long way in cushioning the hardship following the removal of the subsidy.

