Flooding: Relocate now, Ogun warns 23 communities

The Ogun State Government has asked residents of 23 flood prone communities including Akute, Isheri, Mowe, Ibafo, Riverside Estate and other border communities between Lagos and Ogun to temporarily relocate to avoid loss of lives and property due to flooding.

The commissioner for Environment in the state, Ola Oresanya gave the warning at a press conference in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Oresanya hinted the areas would witness “coastal flooding due to tidal lock of the Ogun River by Lagos Lagoon from natural rise in sea-level couple with possible release of excessive water from Oyan dam”.

He the warning became imperative following the prediction of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency on the 2023 flood alert in the state.

Oresanya alerted residents of the state to brace up for for flash floods as the state is expecting 3,646mm of rainfall between April and November.

He recalled that, the country recorded the worst ever flood incidents in 2022 which killed over 600 people and displaced about 2.4 million persons.

He said, “Residents are advised to desist from the temptation of building on run-off routes and placement of temporary structures and containers or extension of business premises on top of drains in markets and public places.

“In preparation for the inevitable impact of the natural pattern of rainfall predicted for the year 2023, residents in the following areas at, Onikoko, Sokori and Arakanga areas in Abeokuta, Owa and Yemule riverbanks in Ijebu-Ode, Eruwuru in Sagamu, Ebute Kimobi in Ijebu East, Isaka Owode in Ado-Odo Ota, Owode, Igijo, Ilaro and Ijoko should expect flash floods due to heavy rainfall within short periods.

“The second season will have prolonged impact in wetlands such as Alagbole, Akute, Isheri, Warewa, Oke-Afa, Mowe, Ibafo, Kara, Onihale, Ebute Kimobi and Riverside Estate. These areas will witness coastal flooding due to tidal lock of the Ogun River by Lagos Lagoon from natural rise in sea-level couple with possible release of excessive water from the Oya dam. Residents of these areas should be prepared to relocate temporarily from these areas during the second season of rainfall if required.

“Furthermore, farmers in the state are advised to complete the harvest in the month of August and avoid farming and livestock rearing along the flood plain to prevent the adverse impact of intense flooding of the second season of rainfalls.

“In realization of the inter boundary impact of flooding, we wish to reassure residents of the state that we have effective collaboration with the management of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA) and the neighbouring states of Lagos and Oyo, especially as it relates to the release of water from Oyan dam.”