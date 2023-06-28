Flooding: FCTA declares Abuja estate disaster zone

Barely two days after the deadly flood that submerged no fewer than 116 houses at the Trademore Estate in Lugbe, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory…

Barely two days after the deadly flood that submerged no fewer than 116 houses at the Trademore Estate in Lugbe, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has declared the estate area a disaster zone that needs immediate action.

Also, the FCTA said it was considering evacuating people from the areas to prevent further casualties.

FCTA’s Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, said the flooding incident at Trademore Estate was among the issues reviewed at the FCT Monthly Security Committee meeting.

Adesola, who led senior FCTA officials and heads of security and paramilitary agencies domiciled in the FCT on an assessment tour of the affected area, said they were amazed that only two days after the flood, people had returned to some of the properties.

5 ways to curb flooding in Nigeria – Council

Zulum’s wife seeks fight against flow of illicit drugs

He, however, said the FCDA Executive Secretary, who chairs the Task force on Flood Mitigation in FCT, the Commissioner of Police and other officials of the FCTA, particularly FEMA, Development Control, AEPB are now ready to go and evolve solutions that would immediately address the menace.

He said: “We were amazed that only two days after the flood, people had returned to some of the properties. So, in a couple of days, we will be taking appropriate action. Having seen the extent of the flooding, we hereby declare the Trademore Estate area a disaster zone that needs immediate action to remedy further damage and loss of lives and property.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...