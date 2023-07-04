Flood: More houses submerged in FCT

Several houses and farmlands were submerged at Yangoji community in Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the early hours of Tuesday.…

Several houses and farmlands were submerged at Yangoji community in Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the early hours of Tuesday.

The development comes a week after over 100 houses were taken over by flood at Trademore Estate in Lugbe area of the nation’s capital.

Daily Trust correspondent, who visited the community located along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway, observed as several mud houses collapsed, while some houses built with bricks and cement blocks, including a hotel, were also taken over by the flood.

Some residents wade through water to evacuate their belongings.

It was also observed that the second lane of the Abuja -Lokoja highway was also taken over by the flood, a situation which forced motorists from Lokoja axis to divert to the opposite single lane.

A resident of Yangoji, Saidu Ibrahim, whose house was affected, said the torrential rain started at about 5am on Tuesday, and did not stop till 2:13 pm.

He said immediately he returned from the mosque where he observed the Subhi prayers, the rain started.

“Before I realized what was happening, the entire compound had already been taken by flood until I managed to quickly move my familiy to a neighbor’s place,” he said.

Another resident, whose mud house collapsed, Danjuma Aliyu, said it was God that saved him.

“In fact, it is God that saved me and my family, as we are busy trying to retrieve some items from the rooms when part of my room just collapsed but thank God, nobody sustained injury, ” he said.

Aliyu called on the authorities of the council to liaise with the FCT administration for a solution.

The chairman of Kwali area council, Danladi Chiya, could not be reached for comment as he did not pick calls put across to him up till the time of filing this report.

