Five things to know about new Kano Emirate Council Law

The Kano State House of Assembly has enacted a new law that will significantly reshape the traditional leadership structure within the state.

This legal reform is encapsulated in the Kano State Emirates Council (Repeal) Bill, 2024 (1445 A.H).

The new law aims to preserve the historical integrity of the Kano Emirate, while addressing the controversies and disruptions caused by the 2019 law.

Here are the five most important things you need to know about the legislation:

1. Complete Repeal of Previous Laws

The new law repeals the Kano State Emirates Council Law of 2019, along with its subsequent amendments.

This means that the legal framework which established new emirates and altered the traditional governance structure is no longer in effect.

2. Abolishment of the Five Newly Created Emirates

All emirates that were created under the now-repealed 2019 law are dissolved. This includes the abrogation of all positions and titles that were established as part of these new emirates.

The appointments and elevations that took place under the 2019 law are annulled, reverting the system to its pre-2019 status.

3. Restoration of Traditional Titles

Individuals who were given titles or positions under the repealed 2019 law will return to their previous roles, provided those roles existed according to traditional customs before the enactment of the now-defunct law.

This move aims to restore the historical and cultural status quo of the Kano Emirate.

4. Governor’s Authority

The Governor of Kano State is empowered to take all necessary actions to restore the traditional emirate system to its state before the 2019 law was passed.

This includes reinstating the powers and structures that were in place prior to the controversial 2019 reforms.

5. Transitional Oversight by Commissioner for Local Government

The Commissioner for Local Government is tasked with managing the transition process.

This includes handling the assets and liabilities of the abolished emirates and ensuring a smooth transition back to the traditional structure.