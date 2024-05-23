✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Top Story

BREAKING: Kano Assembly repeals Emirates Council Law

The Kano state house of assembly has passed Kano emirates council law (repeal bill) 2024 after scaling 3rd reading. The law has abrogated establishment of…

The Kano state house of assembly has passed Kano emirates council law (repeal bill) 2024 after scaling 3rd reading.

The law has abrogated establishment of 5 new Emirates in the state.

All offices established under the repealed law have been set aside by the new bill.

Also all district heads elevated or appointed under the repealed law are to revert to their previous positions.

One year of Tinubu’s administration, a tragedy – Bugaje

Mob destroys suspect’s family house for killing water hawker

The Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment number 2) Law, 2024, was sponsored by the Majority Leader and member representing the Dala Constituency, Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa.

The law which created five new emirates was first assented to by ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on December 5, 2019.

The governor assented to an amendment to the law on 14 October, 2020 and signed another amendment on 11 April, 2023.

Section 3(1) of the law established five distinct emirates; Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye, with Kano and Karaye having eight local government areas of jurisdiction each, while Bichi and Gaya emirates share 9 local government areas of jurisdiction each, Rano Emirate enjoys jurisdiction over 10 local government areas out of the 44 local councils in the state.

When Emir Muhammadu Sanusi, who chaired the council, was deposed on March 9, 2020, the law was amended to read: “There shall be the chairman of the council who shall be the emir, Kano Emirate”.

Section 12 provides that the governor may grade the office of an emir first, second, or third class subject to the approval of the House of Assembly.

A principal officer of the assembly, who did not want his name mentioned, said “no Jupiter can stop the assembly from amending the law.”

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories