Five illnesses common to children during rainy season

The rainy season is a period that comes with mixed feelings of joy and worry. It is the season farmers ride on for bountiful harvest. Healthwise, it also brings high level of relief from the hot weather condition.

However, some diseases tend to be on the rise during the season too and it could be somewhat disturbing when children are involved.

Rain can expose people to germs and viruses that can make them sick. Unfortunately, children appear to be more vulnerable to these diseases.

Dr. Rotimi Adesanya, a family physician, in an interview with Daily Trust identfied five most common illnesses that children suffer during the rainy season and how to prevent them.

MALARIA

The incessant rains can create puddles of water, which are ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Mosquitoes can transmit malaria. Children are at risk of coming down with malaria because they often play in puddles during the season, the doctor said.

CHOLERA

It is typically caused by eating contaminated food or water during the season. Cholera is caused by a bacterium that thrives in dirty or contaminated water and food.

TYPHOID

Typhoid is a water-borne disease spread through contaminated water and food. It is caused by the Salmonella typhi bacteria, which thrives in unhygienic conditions. Typhoid can be serious and even fatal, especially in children. Symptoms of typhoid include fever, abdominal pain, and headache.

HEPATITIS A

This is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus.

Hepatitis A spreads from contaminated food, water or through human contact with infected person. It is usually spread through feaces of an infected person.

Many cases have few or no symptoms. especially in the young people. some symptoms of the disease include nausea, vomiting, jaundice, fever, abdominal pain, loss of appetite.

COMMON COLD

Common cold can affect anyone at any time of the year. However, the disease gets to the peak during the rainy months.

Cold brings nasal congestion such as scratchy throats, sneezing, running nose among others.

PREVENTION

Dr. Adesanya advised mothers to be vigilant during the rainy season and ensure that they practice handwashing after defecation, when preparing food for their children, and when feeding them. He said this would help to reduce the transmission of germs from one person to another.

“Mothers should also get their children vaccinated,” he added.

He advised that it is important for mothers to keep their children indoors as much as possible during the rainy season and protect them from the cold by dressing them warmly.

