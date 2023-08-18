Labourer rapes, kills farmer’s 8-year-old daughter in Katsina

The police in Katsina state have arrested a 25-year-old Jibrin Yusuf, who allegedly raped and killed an eight-year-old girl aged at Kanon-Haki village, Faskari Local…

The police in Katsina state have arrested a 25-year-old Jibrin Yusuf, who allegedly raped and killed an eight-year-old girl aged at Kanon-Haki village, Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspect on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Katsina, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said the incident took place on August 2.

“The fact of the case is, on that fateful day, one Hassan Jibrin, the father of the late victim, employed the services of the suspect to convey fertilizer from one of his farms to the other situated on the outskirt of the village, while the victim was assigned to guard the fertilizer at one of the farm as her father attended to some labourers.

“The suspect took advantage of, and forcefully dragged the little girl to a nearby farm where he raped her and used a sharp knife to slaughter her. He further moved the corpse to another farmland, covered it with leaves and made away with three bags of the fertilizer,” he said.

Ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves to face trial for rape

UNICEF to FG: Prosecute bandits for raping, killing women, children

The PPRO added that upon receipt of the report, detectives promptly swung into action and succeeded in arresting the suspect. During the course of investigation, the suspect reportedly confessed to the offence and the three stolen bags of fertilizers were recovered.

In another development, the command succeeded in arresting the duo of one Mohammed Bello alias Dan Ali, of Sabon Gari, Ikara LGA, Kaduna State, and Abubakar Mohammed of Kumbotso LGA, Kano State, suspected to be notorious informants to bandits.

“On July 12, 2023, the duo criminally conspired, deceived, and lured their friend, one Salmanu, to a point between Funtua and Zamfara State where they planned with one Gora, a notorious bandits’ leader hibernating in Zamfara forest, and kidnap the victim. In the course of investigation, the duo were traced and arrested in connection with the offence where they confessed to the commission of the offence,” Aliyu said.

Similarly, the command succeeded in arresting one Sadiq Abdullahi, 22, of Rafin-dadi quarters, Katsina, suspected to be a notorious motorcycle thief.

The PPRO said nemesis caught up with the suspect when he was accosted by men of the command’s Anti-kidnapping Unit (AKU) on routine patrol along Katsina-Jibia road. The suspect was said to be in possession of a suspected stolen white Jing Cheng motorcycle.

During the course of investigation, the suspect reportedly confessed to have stolen the said motorcycle from Gafai quarters, Katsina, belonging to one Ahmad Lawal Babaye.

“He further mentioned one Surajo Sani, of Magamar Jibia, as the receiver of his stolen items; one Sani Abba alias Uban shegu, of Kofar-Yandaka quarters, Katsina, and one Hamisu Mamman, as his abettors,” Aliyu said.

He added that the suspects would he charged as soon as investigations were completed.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...