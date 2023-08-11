FirstBank launches automated self-service branch in UI

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has launched its second fully automated branch, FirstBank Digital Xperience Centre (DXC), on the campus of the University of Ibadan…

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has launched its second fully automated branch, FirstBank Digital Xperience Centre (DXC), on the campus of the University of Ibadan (UI).

The DXC is a state-of-the-art hub that puts customers at an advantage in experiencing world-class innovative banking services and explores the future of banking first-hand.

Provided to put customers at an advantage in carrying out various activities on their own without interacting with anyone, the self-service branch is built with a wide range of phased modern banking facilities.

These include humanoid robots equipped with Video Banking and Artificial Intelligence (AI), taking on the role of friendly branch staff; Teller Cash Recyclers (TCRs); Self-Service Kiosks for non-financial transactions such as account updates; Fast Track (Contactless) ATMs and Interactive Smart Screen to ensure effective and comprehensive consultation with bank sales staff via remote video connection.

Expressing delight at the initiative, Dr Adeduntan said “Our mantra, ‘Woven into the fabric of society’, summarises how we have proven our commitment to customers across all our footprints globally, by investing in modern technology infrastructure to pioneer digitisation of products and platforms, thereby giving our over 42 million customers convenient, seamless, safe and secure banking experience”

“The FirstBank DXC is a fully automated interactive digital branch, the first of its kind in the Nigerian banking industry. It was first launched in Lagos, Nigeria in 2021 and has since then, redefined customers’ banking experience by introducing them to a new world of digitised self- services.”

The bank noted that 95 per cent of customer-induced transactions on its digital channels were enjoyed by 22 million of its digital product users. The bank processes over 12 per cent of the industry payment volume in Nigeria.

