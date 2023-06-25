First Lady rehabilitates 30 drug addicts

The wife of Yobe State governor, Hajiya Hafsat Mai Mala Buni, has rehabilitated and empowered 30 drug addicts in the state. Those rehabilitated include…

The wife of Yobe State governor, Hajiya Hafsat Mai Mala Buni, has rehabilitated and empowered 30 drug addicts in the state.

Those rehabilitated include 10 females and 20 males from across the 17 local government areas of the state.

While speaking during the ceremony in Damaturu, the First Lady said the empowerment programme was part of efforts to keep those rehabilitated off drug abuse and to become self-reliance towards the development of the state.

Mrs Mai Mala Buni, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary ministry of Agriculture and natural resources, Dr. Musa Abba Kolere, said ‘‘the essence of this initiative is to empower rehabilitated drug users who are now willing to bounce back to their feet and contribute to the development of the society.”

“The activity targeted about 30 participants, hoping to do more. So, we are expecting that these beneficiaries would utilize what they have been given to development themselves,” she said.

