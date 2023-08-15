First lady receives S’ Falcons at State House

The first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, celebrated the Super Falcons of Nigeria with a heartwarming reception at the State House Abuja yesterday. Tinubu who received…

The first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, celebrated the Super Falcons of Nigeria with a heartwarming reception at the State House Abuja yesterday.

Tinubu who received some of the players, their technical team and officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said the girls displayed dedication, resilience, team spirit with the zeal and strength that defined Nigeria.

The president’s wife paid glowing tribute to all the players who she said had represented Nigeria on the global stage, noting that the world took notice of the dexterity of the players.

“Although the final result did not go our way, I am here to remind you that victory is not solely determined by the score on the field. The unbreakable spirit and unity that you demonstrated are true markers of success.

“You have not only represented Nigeria on the global stage but have also become role models for our youth, especially young girls who now see their aspirations mirrored in you.

“I salute you today and welcome you back home and our goodwill and best wishes go to other players who have gone back to their base. You gave your all, and we stand with you. We are so proud of you”.

In his remarks, the President of the NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau thanked the First Lady for the warm reception and assured that the players would continue to give good and qualitative representation to the country.

The captain of the team, Onome Ebi, said the team worked very hard and tirelessly to bring home the coveted FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy back home.

She promised that the team would continue to press on relentlessly to ensure they make the country very proud on the football field.

The First Lady received the players with the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima and wife of the Senate President, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...