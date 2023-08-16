First Lady office: It’s Your Turn, Patience Jonathan Tells Remi Tinubu

Dame Patience Jonathan has told Senator Oluremi Tinubu that it is her turn to be the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Jonathan…

Dame Patience Jonathan has told Senator Oluremi Tinubu that it is her turn to be the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Jonathan said this during her solidarity visit to the wife of President Tinubu at the presidential villa Abuja on Wednesday.

While thanking her for making an impact on the lives of Nigerian women, Jonathan’s wife promised that the first lady would receive all the necessary support to record success.

The ex-president’s wife said it was pertinent for her to reciprocate by giving the former Lagos senator all support and encouragement to move the nation forward.

Jonathan commended women groups for their support for the president and his wife and urged them to maintain their support for the government to sustain the patriotic efforts.

“You are one of the women that I look forward to, because you can make Nigerian women proud; I am here to encourage and support you because we are one country and our country must move forward,” Jonathan said.

“Twenty-four hours, I am with you, call me anytime, any day, I will work with you, as for the country to move forward and to be better because it is our country we have no other place to go.

“When we talk about the presidency, we have come and left, it is your turn, we that left must support you to achieve what you are here for like we have archived so that Nigeria will move forward.

“I use this opportunity to plead to the women of this country to support this government; she carried us along when she was a governor’s wife, now that she is a first lady, the sky is her limit.”

Meanwhile, the first lady had earlier lauded Jonathan for her support and advice.

“We thank God that she is here on a solidarity visit and for us to talk on how to move the nation forward. I appreciate her visit, her support and all the tips she is always giving,’’ Tinubu said.

