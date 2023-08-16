Forex crisis: NNPCL Secures $3bn loan to stabilise naira

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has secured a $3 billion to stabilise the naira.
The Nigerian currency crashed to all-time low last week, reaching N950 at the parallel market.
But on Wednesday, the oil firm signed a commitment letter and term sheet with the Afrexim Bank for an emergency $3bn crude oil repayment loan.
According to a statement from the corporation, the deal was sealed at the bank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.
“The NNPC Ltd. and AfriEXIM bank have jointly signed a commitment letter and Term sheet for an emergency $3 billion crude oil repayment loan.”
Details later…
