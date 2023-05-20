First IVF conceived baby delivered in ABUTH Zaria

ABUTH Zaria has become the first public hospital in the North-West region to record delivery of a baby conceived from IVF treatment. Prof. Adebiyi Adesiyun…

ABUTH Zaria has become the first public hospital in the North-West region to record delivery of a baby conceived from IVF treatment.

Prof. Adebiyi Adesiyun of the Department of Reproductive Medicine Unit of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Zaria who disclosed this to journalists on the milestone achieved by the department, said a male baby was delivered at 10:53am on May 16 with weight of 3kg.

“Such delivery is costly and not available in the whole of the northwest region. ABUTH is the only public health facility that offers IVF. The journey did not start today; we have been on it for more than 12 years, but paucity of funds in getting the right equipment was our major hindrance,” he said.

Prof. Adesiyun however, said considering the challenges, the unit approached the Chief Medical Director Prof. Hamid Umdagas for a proposal of a partnership with a private hospital to offer this treatment to the teaming populace. He said it was obliged by the management and this pioneer delivery was done in collaboration with a private fertility centre in Kaduna.

According to him, the collaboration was hinged on the use of the embryology laboratory of the private fertility centre in Kaduna for the collection of female egg and male sperm for fertilization.

He explained that other aspects of the treatment and patient management were done at ABUTH.

While noting that they started not too long and have done two cycles, he said they have some patients waiting to receive the treatment.