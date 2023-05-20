Nigerian presidents no longer need foreign medical treatments – Aisha Buhari

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has said that Nigerian presidents do not need to seek medical treatment abroad anymore. She said this after President Muhammadu…

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has said that Nigerian presidents do not need to seek medical treatment abroad anymore.

She said this after President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the new N21 billion Presidential/VIP Wing of the State House Medical Centre, located within the precincts of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking to State House reporters after the president had cut the tape and concluded a guided tour of the facility, the First Lady said the facility would stop the need for the president and his family members to go abroad for medical treatment.

Mrs Buhari said she bought the idea of executing the project six years ago, following the extensive stay of her husband abroad for medical treatment.

She said that with the facility in place, Nigerian presidents and their family members would no longer need to go abroad for treatment but may only fly medical experts to assist their colleagues in the country.

Asked about her impression of the new medical centre, Mrs Buhari said, “I am quite happy and feel fulfilled. Although we are leaving, we thank God that the project has come to reality.

“I initiated this project six years ago when my husband spent three months abroad consecutively. We have all the experts in Nigeria, we only need a good platform.”

While speaking, President Buhari said the new state-of-the-art Presidential/VIP Wing of the State House Medical Centre in Abuja would boost health infrastructure in the country by far, and called for the judicious use of the facility to maximise its benefits