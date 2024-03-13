Firm launches solar inverters to tackle power issues

Su-Kam, a renowned global player in the uninterrupted power supply industry, has announced its return to the Nigerian market. In a statement, it said coming…

Su-Kam, a renowned global player in the uninterrupted power supply industry, has announced its return to the Nigerian market.

In a statement, it said coming back to the Nigerian market is a milestone in providing cutting-edge solutions to businesses and households facing power challenges across the country.

It further announced Sims, a leading player in the consumer electronics and home appliances market, as the official and sole representative for Su-Kam in Nigeria.

Speaking about this new relationship, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Sims Nigeria Limited, 0Fab Uzor said: “Sims is honoured to be appointed as Su-Kam’s official and sole representative in Nigeria. This collaboration allows us to combine our expertise in distribution and servicing with Su-Kam’s innovative technology to offer unparalleled uninterrupted power solutions to consumers across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“We have activated our distribution network all over the country and we are in the process of adding more to ensure that this solution is within reach to everyone as Su-Kam inverters and batteries are known worldwide for their cutting-edge technology, durability, reliability, low maintenance cost, spare parts availability, user-friendly, as well as wide range of products to suit different needs and pockets all backed by professional and dependable after-sales service.”