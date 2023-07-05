Fire guts Bayelsa Medical University hostel

There was panic at the campus of Bayelsa State Medical University along the Imgbi Road of Yenagoa, as there was a fire incident in one…

There was panic at the campus of Bayelsa State Medical University along the Imgbi Road of Yenagoa, as there was a fire incident in one of its hostels early on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the fire which started about 6:40 am at the female hostel of the university, was said to have been caused by an electric spark when a student was trying to iron her clothes.

It was gathered that the alarm raised about the fire outbreak caused panic as scores of students scampering for safety, while others were moving their valuables from the hostel.

Personnel of Fire Services department — both federal and state — reportedly responded to the emergency call promptly. They succeeded in stopping the fire from spreading to other rooms in the block.

Though no life was lost, nor physical injury suffered, but some personal belongings of occupants of the affected room were destroyed by the inferno.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu and the Chief Security Officer, Prince Diete-Spiff, appreciated the officials of the two fire stations in the state for the prompt response.

