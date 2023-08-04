FIRE-FOR-FIRE: Social Media Influencer Lock Horns With Asari Dokubo On Air

Social media influencer, Deji Adeyanju, and former Niger Delta Militant leader, Asari Dokubo, recently had a clash on air. This happened during a Mic-On podcast.…

Social media influencer, Deji Adeyanju, and former Niger Delta Militant leader, Asari Dokubo, recently had a clash on air.

This happened during a Mic-On podcast.

Adeyanju accused Dokubo of being worse than Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Leader, when he was in his prime as a Niger Delta militant.

Dokubo has been criticising leader of the outlawed IPOB group, asking the Federal Government not to release the IPOB leader who is in DSS custody.

While on air, Adeyanju and Dokubo charged at each other.

“Most of the things Asari has accused Nnamdi Kanu of, he did worst. Few days ago he threatened a sitting Governor; Sim Fubara of Rivers State,” Adeyanju said.

“I threatened who?” Dokubo asked in response.

Continuing, the activist said, “All the videos are all over the internet. My problem with people like Asari is that they always forget history and again whether you like it or not, Asari said that people without certificate should be the one who should be running the economy of the country.

“Will he allow a Truck pusher to conduct a medical surgery on him if he goes to a public hospital? He can be twerking for Tinubu all he like and he is very happy now because Tinubu has invited him into the Villa.

“I don’t blame you, it is Tinubu that I blame for openly endorsing criminality There is nothing wrong in Tinubu meeting bad boys at night but making it a government policy is very distasteful, despicable. How can this man sit down in his house and be threatening a sitting governor.”

“What are you saying? What are you saying?” Dokubo replied but Adeyanju did not stop.

Daily Trust had reported how the President met with Dokubo, at the presidential villa, in June.

The Niger Delta activist is one of Tinubu’s staunchest supporters as he backed the then All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the run-up to the 2023 elections.

Dokubo has also backed some of the president’s policies like the removal of subsidy on petrol.

