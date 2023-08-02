Fintiri donates N500,000 each to market fire victims

The Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has donated N500,000 each to 10 victims of the inferno at Yola market in Yola South Local Government…

The Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has donated N500,000 each to 10 victims of the inferno at Yola market in Yola South Local Government Area.

Fire gutted the market located in the old city at around 10pm on Monday, It lasted for about an hour after firefighters mobilised to the scene.

Our correspondent reported that a total of 15 shops were burnt down as traders counted their losses.

During a visit to the market on Tuesday, the governor commiserated with the victims, urging traders to be watchful and take necessary safety measures to avoid such incidents.

He promised to reconstruct the market to a modern facility to boost commercial activities in the state, saying his administration would continue to provide business opportunities for its citizens

Nathaniel Pagiel, Yola South Local Government Council Vice chairman, thanked the state government for its timely intervention, saying the donation would help the victims return to business.

The police spokesman in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, said the command deployed personnel to the market during the inferno to guard against possible looting by miscreants.

