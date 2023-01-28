Final audition of The Voice Nigeria S4 airs Saturday

The final episode of the blind auditions of The Voice Nigeria season four will air on Saturday. The music talent hunt show, which started December…

The final episode of the blind auditions of The Voice Nigeria season four will air on Saturday.

The music talent hunt show, which started December 24, has seen scores of budding talents come on stage to woo the coaches’ approval into their respective teams. The coaches would select twelve talents to make up their teams.

The last episode of the blind audition will air on ST Nollywood Plus and ST Nollywood channels at 5:30 pm and 7 pm, respectively, on Saturday.

Last weekend, coach Praiz welcomed more talented members to his team than other coaches, including Naeto C, Waje, and Niyola. Coaches Waje, and Naeto C, gained two more talents each, while coach Niyola gained one more talent.

Season 4, already gaining massive traction among TV audience and generating thousands of comments on social media, is expected to get hotter as it enters The Knockouts stage next week.

BBNaija’s Bam Bam: How I was raped several times

Niyola, Praiz, Naeto C, Waje listed as The Voice Nigeria coaches

From returning coach Waje to Niyola, Praiz, and Naeto C, the show has been receiving accolades with an array of talents that have displayed their depth and raw abilities to conquer the world of music with the assistance of their coaches.

“By now, viewers should have these terms in their musical vocabulary: lower register, vocal dexterity, texture, nerves, versatility, off-timing, seasoned singer, rich tone, range, emotion… these judges have schooled us (Laughs). I love Waje’s constructive reviews so much. She listens to your voice; that’s enough reason to choose her as my coach,” a fan, Anuoluwapo Tenibiaje, said.

“Their voices send chills down the spine. The competition this season would be very tough,” Chinda Samuel, another fan, remarked.