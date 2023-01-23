Reality television star from the 2018 Big Brother Naija show, Bamike Olawunmi fondly known as Bam Bam, has revealed how she was sexually abused by…

Reality television star from the 2018 Big Brother Naija show, Bamike Olawunmi fondly known as Bam Bam, has revealed how she was sexually abused by her nanny as a child. She further revealed that she is a victim of rape.

The reality TV star who posted a video on her verified Instagram account revealed how she had been a victim of sexual abuse from the age of 2 to 8 years, she also narrated how she was threatened by the nanny, not to tell her parents during the process.

Along the line, Bam Bam had advised her fans to get their PVCs and vote for a candidate who would be able to create rehabilitation centres and therapeutic sessions for victims of sexual abuse.

“She used my fist to masturbate and forced me to suck her breast while at it, I have also been raped a few times as a young girl, I wasn’t ready to have sex with some of the guys I dated in the past, so they forced themselves on me. Look, sex MUST be consensual even in marriage! Sex must be consensual at all times! Don’t manipulate a mind into it! Not to talk of children?!

Bam Bam continued, “Hurt and mentally sick people hurt other people! That nanny was clearly abused or possessed and felt it was okay to do all she did to me! We have sick people making laws to permit their sick orientations! Make it stop!

“I know some vile mouths and sick-hearted people would say rubbish and make unrelated comments! Some may spin this out of context, and some may feel I should have been quiet, Y’all are the major cause of the problem in this world, abused people are committing suicide and some are abusing other people. I owe nobody any explanation! I’m doing my bit, if you care, let’s go!”(sic)

The mother of one seized the opportunity to call on others to build a community that protects children. She said, “For the ones with the fear of God, let’s come together and build a community to protect each other and our children from these predators! Let’s do our bit to contribute to healing this dark world, let’s do real kingdom work.

“Get your PVC and vote for the person that you know will not be molesting your child behind your back because they think it is okay. We need rehabilitation centres for victims, we need therapists, we need a proper healing system even for those that are married but acting like everything is okay but are not okay.”

Bamike Olawunmi is a popular Nigerian media influencer, entrepreneur, and actress, she is currently married to her fellow BBNaija ex-housemate Tope Adenibuyan fondly known as Teddy A.